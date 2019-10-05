Grassi Investment Management Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.37.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $113.28. 484,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,620,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

