Grassi Investment Management Buys 16,675 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,312 shares of company stock worth $3,608,268. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

CIEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. 621,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,367. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.