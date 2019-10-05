Grassi Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

BMY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 3,972,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

