Grassi Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

