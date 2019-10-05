Graft Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Graft has a market capitalization of $498,541.00 and approximately $29,188.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00693351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002376 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.