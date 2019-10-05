Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 745.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $198.12. 1,149,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,440. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.