GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

