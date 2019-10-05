GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $367,528.00 and $2,460.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,098.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02160275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02746536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00698947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00694004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00454750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,459,251 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

