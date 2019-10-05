Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.62 million and $42,819.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,180,851 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.