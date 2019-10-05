Giant Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.63, $11.91 and $24.71. Giant has a market capitalization of $95,296.00 and approximately $2,091.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00640279 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025890 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004349 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,094,606 coins and its circulating supply is 5,944,598 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $10.42, $24.71, $13.92, $70.83, $20.33, $18.98, $31.10, $7.59, $50.68, $5.63 and $11.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.