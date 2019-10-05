Geraint Jones Sells 27,600 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,093 ($27.35), for a total value of £577,668 ($754,825.56).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,121.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,153.21. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.