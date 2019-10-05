Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will post sales of $112.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.60 million. Genomic Health posted sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year sales of $450.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $451.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $495.88 million, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $504.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 150,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,122. Genomic Health has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,786,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,903 shares of company stock valued at $28,210,672 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 687,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,009,000 after purchasing an additional 522,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,520,000 after acquiring an additional 305,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,134,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

