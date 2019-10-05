Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,979.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00192990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.01011328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.