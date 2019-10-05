Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OGZPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Gazprom PAO has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

