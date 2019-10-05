Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

