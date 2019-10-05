Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $13.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.65 million and the highest is $13.66 million. Gaia posted sales of $11.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $53.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.49 million, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $72.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 85,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have bought 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 27.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

