FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.22 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, FunFair has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $25.22 million and $341,825.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ABCC and Vebitcoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

