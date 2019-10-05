Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.60 ($92.56).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FME. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.30 ($99.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FME stock traded up €0.96 ($1.12) on Friday, hitting €58.96 ($68.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.13 and its 200-day moving average is €67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

