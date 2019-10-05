Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.10 ($89.65).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €76.34 ($88.77). 123,172 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.78 and its 200-day moving average is €73.88. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

