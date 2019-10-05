Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. FOX has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

