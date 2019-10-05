Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,168. The firm has a market cap of $671.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

