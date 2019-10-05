Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

F stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,091,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

