FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Tops $7.94 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $17,371.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,478,042 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

