FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Cap Tops $41.37 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $41.37 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,527,379 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

