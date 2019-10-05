Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. 11,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,572. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

