Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00038367 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $554,591.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038740 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.05420539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

