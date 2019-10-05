FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,593 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 402,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 318,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 11,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,066. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

