Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

