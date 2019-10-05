Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. 465,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. Five Below has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Five Below by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

