First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.30% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

FDL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3821 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

