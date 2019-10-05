First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

