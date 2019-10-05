First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $211.69. 2,148,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $161.82 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.08.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.