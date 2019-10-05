First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after buying an additional 2,801,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,986,000 after purchasing an additional 978,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,353 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,981 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. 6,818,259 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

