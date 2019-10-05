First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,582,000 after buying an additional 766,458 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,002,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,821,000 after buying an additional 539,623 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 523,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after buying an additional 514,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

