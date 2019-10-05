First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $11.58 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

