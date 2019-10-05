First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.43. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

