First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 365.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.44. 358,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.72.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

