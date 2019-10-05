FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FEYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.84.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

