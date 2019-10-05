FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $19.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.84.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,381. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FireEye by 114.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter worth about $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FireEye by 209.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in FireEye by 190.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

