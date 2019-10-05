Financial Survey: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NEVPF)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals -164.68% -139.91% -76.26% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -44.52% -40.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 429.86%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corbus Pharmaceuticals and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals $4.82 million 65.46 -$55.67 million ($0.98) -4.98 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -1.72

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis. The company also has a license to develop, manufacture, and market CRB-4001, a 2nd generation peripherally-restricted, CB1 inverse agonist, which is in a preclinical stage to treat liver, lung, heart, and kidney fibrotic diseases. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.