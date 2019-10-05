Financial Comparison: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) & Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chimerix and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -729.02% -38.70% -36.02% Regulus Therapeutics -396.84% -179,717.33% -100.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Regulus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $7.22 million 16.29 -$69.47 million ($1.43) -1.34 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 200.49 -$48.71 million ($5.59) -0.12

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chimerix and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 2 1 0 2.33 Regulus Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.58%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Chimerix.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside for the treatment of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog for the treatment of HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. The company has license agreements with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of CMX157 for various antiviral indications; and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

