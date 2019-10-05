Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 138,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,128,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,776,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $390,418.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,874,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 596,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,569. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. 12,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.