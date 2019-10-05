Fetch Market Cap Reaches $20.06 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Fetch has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038809 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.05431391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,333,328 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

