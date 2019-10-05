FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.31. 725,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $138.59 and a 52-week high of $242.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens set a $192.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

