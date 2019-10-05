Fantom (FTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit. Fantom has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.