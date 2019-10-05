Fantom (FTM) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Fantom has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00191816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01017270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

