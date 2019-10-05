FansTime Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.42 million and $67,662.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00192988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.01012317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.