Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,304,056 shares of company stock worth $610,920,468 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.24. 3,598,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.