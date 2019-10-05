Expanse Price Tops $0.0813 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $47,416.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,029,569 coins and its circulating supply is 15,989,232 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

