Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

EVTC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. 216,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,380. Evertec has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,155,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 497,387 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Evertec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,624,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Evertec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,873,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evertec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

